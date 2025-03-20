THE Department of Energy (DoE) encouraged the public to participate in the annual observance of Earth Hour and adopt responsible energy and water conservation practices.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoE said this year’s Earth Hour focuses on the “vital connection between energy conservation and water security” in achieving sustainability.

The DoE encouraged the public to adopt practical and effective demand-side management strategies without compromising productivity.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla cited the interdependence of energy and water, saying that “every kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed requires water — whether for cooling processes in thermal power plants, hydropower systems, or the energy needed to pump, treat, and distribute water.”

“Using energy judiciously is not just about reducing consumption — it is about preserving life itself. Every watt saved is a drop of water protected, reinforcing the delicate balance of our environment,” he said.

“By embracing energy efficiency and conservation, we do more than cutting emissions, we secure the future of our most vital resources for generations to come,” he added.

Mr. Lotilla urged the public to observe in the Earth Hour on March 22, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., by switching off non-essential lights.

“Through small but consistent actions, individuals, businesses, and communities can make a lasting impact on energy and water conservation, strengthening climate resilience and promoting a more sustainable way of life,” Mr. Lotilla said.

Speaking at Energy Efficiency Day 2025, Alexander D. Ablaza, president of the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc., said that the Philippines should also focus on opportunities to advance energy efficiency beyond the grid.

“While it’s all interesting to talk about energy on the grid, let’s not forget that more than 50% of energy efficiency opportunities lie outside the grid, lie outside the power sector,” he said.

“So let’s also talk about energy efficiency in the maritime industry. Let’s talk about electrification of land transport. Let’s talk about sustainable fuels for aviation. Let’s talk about what we can do to make our cities more walkable and demotorize our economy,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera