THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it is looking to release the next edition of the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) by next year, with targets likely to remain unchanged.

“We are looking at updating it maybe every two years. So, depending on the developments. But the targets will remain,” Michael O. Sinocruz, director of the Energy Policy and Planning Bureau, said on the sidelines of PhilEnergy 2025 expo on Wednesday.

“Maybe we will add more strategies and measures to the plan to help us achieve the targets,” he said.

The DoE described the PEP 2023-2050 as a guiding framework for the energy transformation over the next decades.

The updated PEP will focus on “increasing the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix, developing alternative fuels and emerging energy applications, adopting advanced smart grid technologies, and establishing “a resilient, green, and climate-proof energy infrastructure.”

“It is difficult to keep changing the targets. So, you need to work on the target set under the PEP. That’s our direction right now,” Mr. Sinocruz said.

“Specifically, meeting the targets under the reference scenario, the 50% RE (renewable energy share) by 2040,” he added.

As of February 2024, the DoE said it endorsed 12 energy projects for system impact studies with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

Such studies assess the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate new connections.

Of the 12 projects, 11 are renewable energy projects and one a battery energy storage system.

Among the large-scale energy projects is Basic Energy Corp.’s 300-megawatt (MW) Panay Wind Power Project and Airstream Renewables Corp.’s 300-MW Dapdap East Wind Farm.

To date, the DoE has issued 24 SIS endorsements, of which 18 projects are renewable energy, five battery energy storage systems, and one conventional power project. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera