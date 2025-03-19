THE National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board approved on Wednesday a P56.7-billion community development project of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to prepare them for natural disasters, the construction of the P13.9-billion Tumauini River Multipurpose project in Isabela, and changes to a project aimed to improve road infrastructure in Mindanao.

The Board also greenlit changes in the scope, cost and implementation for the Balog-Balog Multipurpose irrigation project in Zambales, NEDA said in a statement.

The Zambales project is designed to irrigate about 21,935 hectares in the Zambales mountains and stabilize irrigation for 12,475 hectares in its first phase.

“By prioritizing regional growth, we are not only enhancing infrastructure but also creating sustainable economic opportunities throughout the country,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

“These initiatives reflect our vision of a nation where every region thrives and plays a significant role in driving national progress.”

The DSWD’s P56.7-billion Philippine Community Resilience Project is set to benefit about 4.13 million households across 500 municipalities in projects that aim to prepare localities for economic shocks such as natural disasters, NEDA said.

The National Irrigation Administration’s Tumauini River Multipurpose Project in Isabela is designed to irrigate about 8,200 hectares across 26 villages in Tumauini, Isabela, three villages in Cabagan, and three villages in Ilagan.

It is scheduled to be implemented from September this year to September 2030, boosting the productivity of about 5,860 farmers in the area.

The board also approved the reallocation of funds and a change in scope in the Improving Growth in Mindanao Road Sector Project, which aims to upgrade Mindanao’s road transportation network.

At the same meeting, NEDA said the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center updated President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on the ongoing 224 PPP projects, including works at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Bulacan International Airport, the Laguindingan and Bohol International Airports, and the Metro Rail Transit Line 7.

The PPP said about 175 projects are in the pipeline, including the Iloilo International Airport, the Boracay Bridge Project and the School Infrastructure Project Phase 3.

“To address issues in project implementation, we must strengthen our coordination and streamline processes across all levels of government and among stakeholders,” Mr. Balisacan said in a statement. — John Victor D. Ordoñez