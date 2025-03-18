A COMPANY that recently constructed a biofertilizer plant in Laguna said it considers sales of its product to be feasible elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Agri Specialist, Inc., which recently launched a 7,200 metric-ton capacity biofertilizer facility, said neighboring countries can also benefit from the plant’s output as early as this year, citing potential markets like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Even Bangladesh, according to Chief Executive Officer and President Mario C. Labadan, Jr.

On Sunday the company opened a 2,000-square meter fully automated manufacturing facility producing nitrogen-fixing bacteria known as Bio N, a blend of Azospirillum bacteria and nutrient-rich mediums developed by the University of the Philippines Los Baños in 1985.

The Department of Agriculture has long promoted Bio N, but Agri Specialist is the first to commercially offer the regenerative agriculture product, which promises to increase farmer incomes while reducing dependence on imported fertilizer.

Five 200-gram packs of the Bio N fertilizer can be spread across each hectare of rice or corn land, according to the company.

One kilo of Bio N is functionally equivalent to 100 kilos of urea, Mr. Labadan said, saving farmers about P2,500 per hectare of rice or corn.

He said the company plans to export Bio N across the region once it captures at least 20% of the domestic market.

He said the Agri Specialist hopes to benefit from the Tatak Pinoy Act of 2024, which prioritizes Philippine-made goods in government procurement.

The Philippines imports about 90% of its inorganic fertilizer.

“We need a little bit of preferred status,” Mr. Labadan added.

Bio N replaces 30-50% of the total nitrogen requirement of rice and corn.

It has been tested by rice farmers in 13 regions over the last two cropping seasons. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza