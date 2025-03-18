THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it awarded the P667.44-million expansion project for Bohol’s Port of Catagbacan, serving cruise ships, to JFAP Construction.

In a notice of award, PPA said the Ormoc-based company obtained the contract to develop the site in Loon, Bohol.

The contractor has 720 days to complete the project, the PPA said.

According to the resolution of PPA’s bids and awards committee, 10 companies bought bid documents for the Port of Catagbacan project.

Earlier this month, Premium Megastructures, Inc., another construction company based in Ormoc City, won the P704.55-million contract to build a new cruise terminal in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

The PPA’s website lists the Ports of Currimao, Ilocos Norte, Salomague, Ilocos Sur, as well as facilities in Manila, Bohol, and El Nido, Palawan as currently equipped to accommodate cruise vessels.

The PPA has said that it is working on several port projects including expansions, terminal construction and rehabilitation works.

The PPA has set a 2025 passenger target of 85.41 million, 9.5% higher than the 2024 target.

The port regulator said it expect more sea travel in 2025 due to the growing demand for domestic travel. — Ashely Erika O. Jose