THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said P100 million each was granted to 23 community-based organizations in the 7th Operational Phase of the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme in the Philippines (SGP-7).

In a statement on March 11, the UNDP said the funding will “support socio-ecological and economic resilience in priority landscapes and seascapes across the country.”

The project is expected to benefit approximately 20,000 individuals, with an estimated 300,000 benefiting indirectly across the four project sites.

“While we call them the small grants, as opposed to larger grants that are being given to a bigger organization, this is an extremely strategic approach — a very determined approach — to drive development from the grassroots,” UNDP Philippines Deputy Resident Representative Edwine Carrié said.

The UNDP said the SGP-7 will support conservation initiatives in the Catubig Watershed in Northern Samar, Aurora Province within the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, the Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape in Surigao del Norte, and the Calamian Islands in Northern Palawan.

Environment Undersecretary Analiza Rebuelta-Teh said SGP-7 helps the Philippines meet commitments to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante