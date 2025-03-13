THE Tariff Commission said it hopes to complete the safeguard duty investigation into cement imports by June.

At a preliminary conference on Thursday, the commission said it hopes to submit the formal investigation report to the Secretary of Trade and Industry by June 24.

On March 4, the Tariff Commission launched formal proceedings to determine whether to impose safeguard duties on imports of ordinary Portland cement and blended cement from various countries.

Following the preliminary conference held on March 13, the commission has set a March 25 deadline for the submission of the adjustment plan and an April 4 deadline for the submission of initial memoranda position papers.

Verification of submissions is scheduled to begin on April 4, while the staff report is set to be issued on May 15.

Comments on the staff report will be accepted until May 25, while public hearings are tentatively scheduled from June 2 to 6.

Amended memoranda or final position papers are due on June 15, the commission said.

Last month, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued Department Administrative Order No. 25-01, which imposes provisional duties on products classified under AHTN Code Nos. 2523.29.90 and 2523.90.00.

Under the order, safeguard duties of P400 per metric ton or P16 per 40-kilogram bag in the form of a cash bond will be provisionally imposed on imports of ordinary Portland cement and blended cement.

The order follows the preliminary safeguard measures investigation conducted by the DTI.

The DTI said increased imports resulted in declining sales, production, capacity utilization, profitability, and employment for domestic producers.

Currently, the Philippines imposes an anti-dumping duty against cement imports from Vietnam, which accounted for 94% of cement imports in 2024. — Justine Irish D. Tabile