THE Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said financial security and health will remain the top goals for Filipinos in 2025.

Citing the results of an October study, BCG said 58% of survey participants ranked financial security as their most important goal, followed by starting their businesses at 56%.

In an interview with BusinessWorld, BCG Principal Sitti Reyes said these goals may not significantly change from last year and could be amplified given the global uncertainties prevailing.

“These dreams are underpinned really by kind of the anxiety and a lack of trust that they can thrive in those conditions,” she said.

The study also noted that Filipinos increased spending on supplements by 11%, on medicine by 5%, and on preventive healthcare by 19%. Personal spending on health maintenance organizations (HMO) declined 3%.

The dearth of spending on HMOs was explained by a preference for products promising immediate value, she said.

“It is also a perception issue at this point. So you could be spending P20,000-P30,000, something that you may not use. It’s just for when (emergencies) come,” she said.

In the same report, 60% of respondents said they have a health plan.

Only 65% considered themselves prepared for medical emergencies. Among those without a healthcare plan, the rate was 21%. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante