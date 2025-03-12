THE milk self-sufficiency rate rose to 1.66% in 2024 from 0.8% a year earlier, according to the National Dairy Authority (NDA).

Dairy production increased 11.31% to 32.39 million liters last year, Administrator Marcus Antonius T. Andaya said at the NDA’s 30th anniversary event on Wednesday.

“That translates to 1.66% milk sufficiency,” he said. “It may not be spectacular increase, but an increase is an increase.”

Mr. Andaya said the dairy herd rose 56% to 156,000 dairy animals in 2024.

These animals include cattle, carabaos, and goats.

Mr. Andaya told reporters that the NDA expects to hit its 2.5% self-sufficiency target this year. The target is 5% in 2028.

The NDA reported that dairy imports rose 19.99% 3,495.88 million liters last year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza