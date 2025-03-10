FOUR foreign mineral processors have expressed interest in operating facilities in the Philippines, according to the Board of Investments (BoI).

In a statement on Monday, the Boi said it led a mission to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2025 to promote the Philippines’ critical minerals.

“A highlight of the mission was the delegation’s engagement with four global leaders in mining and mineral processing, as well as technical service providers for the mining, metallurgical, energy, and infrastructure industries,” BoI said.

These companies “expressed strong interest in the Philippines’ potential, signaling promising opportunities that will boost the country’s development in the critical minerals industry and its value chain,” it added.

During the event, the Philippine delegation also met with Canadian government agencies to explore possible joint activities and cooperation.

“BoI executives met with Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development, Mary Ng, who reaffirmed commitment to mutual cooperation and trade diversification,” the BoI said.

“She emphasized the potential for collaboration in critical minerals production, processing, and sustainability, highlighting opportunities for shared benefits and long-term partnership,” it added.

The delegation also met with representatives from Sudbury, Ontario’s Economic Development Office and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.

On March 7, the BoI organized a roundtable discussion aimed at highlighting potential mining and mineral processing projects.

BoI Executive Director Ma. Corazon Halili-Dichosa said the Philippines has around 9 million hectares with mineral potential, with only less than 3% covered by mining permits.

“As such, investment opportunities in mining, mineral processing, and related services across the supply chain abound in the country,” she said.

“The government is determined to tap the high potential of our mineral resources and have it contribute more to our economic development,” she added.

Asked what areas could be explored after the approval of the 50-year mining permit freeze in Palawan, she said that Palawan is only one of the three known nickel mining clusters, together with Surigao and Zambales.

“We still have lots of areas that can be explored,” she said.

“Identification of areas will be done with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. If you check the Mines and Geosciences Bureau website, exploration areas are spread in various regions of the country,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile