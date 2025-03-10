LOS ANGELES movie equipment company Birns & Sawyer is planning to set up a soundstage for $17 million in New Clark City, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

In a statement on Monday, the DTI said it was briefed on the company’s initial plans for the soundstage in the Filinvest property in New Clark City.

“Furthermore, the company plans to develop two additional soundstages in other key cities across the Philippines, bringing the total investment pipeline to approximately $50 million,” it added.

Birns & Sawyer disclosed plans to work with schools and universities to train students.

The company has ongoing cinematography workshops and co-production grants and operates an Asia-Pacific office in Quezon City.

“The meeting also explored co-production opportunities between Filipino and Hollywood producers, as well as the possibility of providing grants and equipment support to filmmakers,” the DTI said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile