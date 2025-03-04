STEELASIA Manufacturing Corp. said it commissioned its first solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system at its Meycauayan steel plant in Bulacan.

“This solar project is a crucial step in reducing the company’s environmental impact while ensuring energy sufficiency across our operations,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 1.9-megawatt-peak solar rooftop PV system was installed in partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS.

“With over 3,200 solar modules installed, the system will generate approximately 2,700 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually,” SteelAsia said.

The company is seeking to decarbonize its steel manufacturing operations.

“Two other plants — the Calaca green steel manufacturing plant and the Compostela, Cebu rolling mill — are already powered by geothermal energy,” it added.

SteelAsia currently operates four steel mills that have a total capacity of 2.5 million metric tons per year. These are Meycauayan Works, Calaca Works, Davao Works, and Compostela Works.

It is also constructing a green steel H beam plant in Lemery, Batangas, and will begin site development in Candelaria, Quezon for a second green steel H beam plant worth P30 billion. — Justine Irish D. Tabile