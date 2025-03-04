THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center and Ilocos Norte province signed an agreement to boost the province’s infrastructure and support its agriculture and technology industries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the memorandum of agreement (MoA) aims to boost infrastructure development.

“By leveraging the strengths of both the public and private sectors, we can mobilize resources, enhance efficiency, and ensure long-term sustainability in our development efforts,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

The signing took place at the PPP Center office in Quezon City on Feb. 28.

NEDA said the MoA seeks to highlight the pipeline of PPP projects and support various stages of the PPP implementation process.

“I hope the activities outlined in the MoA and the lineup of proposed projects by the Provincial Government inspire other local government units and implementing agencies to explore PPPs as a means for rapid and sustainable economic transformation,” Mr. Balisacan said.

Under the agreement, the NEDA said plans include “reviving international flights to destinations such as China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan at Laoag International Airport” to boost the province’s tourism, economy, and improve linkages to international markets.

Governor Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc is hoping to attract airlines to Laoag International Airport for direct services to destinations like Honolulu.

“The partnership also includes policies to support the agriculture sector by empowering farmers through the organization of cooperatives to promote sustainable agricultural practices,” NEDA said.

Innovations in renewable energy, data centers, and manufacturing are also contemplated in the agreement. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante