AT LEAST FOUR more major electricity users are switching providers within the first half under the expanded Retail Aggregation Program (RAP), the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said.

ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said that the next customers to join RAP are expected to be schools and malls.

“IEMOP (Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines) said two are joining PrimeRES and two more signing up with another supplier,” she said on the sidelines of a RAP Switching Ceremony on Thursday.

“There are schools and malls (that will participate) including some outside Metro Manila,” she added.

The expanded RAP allows loads from multiple end-users consuming less than the threshold, located within the same franchise area… to be aggregated to contract with their preferred supplier at an agreed purchase price.

Ms. Dimalanta said that such customers are expected to switch to their preferred supplier “in the next few weeks.”

Last week, the ERC announced that east zone concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. was the first ever customer under expanded RAP, enrolling 10 facilities consuming a combined 500 kilowatts with PrimeRES Energy Corp., the retail electricity arm of Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

Manila Water consolidated the power demand of Heroes Hill Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), FTI South STP, Kalayaan STP, San Mateo North STP, East Avenue Lift Station, Road 5 Project 6, Mahabang Parang Lift Station, UP Diliman STP, Diego Silang STP and Olandes Marikina STP.

“We are committed to providing our customers and partners with access to affordable and reliable power tailored to their specific needs… We are grateful to Manila Water for their trust, especially as we share the same goal of providing consumers with high-quality service at reduced costs,” PrimeRES President Roel Z. Castro said.

Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios, president and chief executive officer of Manila Water, said that the program allows the company to transform savings to be generated from the switching to better services for its customers.

“This initiative strengthens our ability to power water and wastewater treatment facilities efficiently while ensuring that cost savings translate into improved services for our customers. At the same time, this step forward contributes to a more competitive and sustainable energy market that benefits the nation,” Mr. De Dios said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera