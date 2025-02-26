DEMAND for instant noodles is projected at 120 billion servings at least in 2025, according to the World Instant Noodle Association (WINA).

“We are in the process of putting together the statistics for 2024 as we speak, but we are expecting the number to exceed that of 2023 — not significantly, but that is just our estimate,” WINA Chairman Koki Ando said at the WINA Summit on Wednesday.

“With regard to 2025 … we are expecting it to reach at least 120 billion servings, but in terms of prices, they have increased, so we are expecting the value to go up compared to 2023,” he added.

The 2025 instant-noodle forecast is little changed from the 2023 serving total of 120.21 billion.

The Philippines is expected to maintain its spot as the seventh-largest instant-noodle market according to 2023 totals, when its consumption was 4.39 billion servings.

Monde Nissin Corp. Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice-President Henry Soesanto said in the Philippines, instant noodles are treated as snacks.

“In a year, people in the Philippines consume only 40 packs per capita,” Mr. Soesanto said, lagging many other countries.

WINA said its top market is China and Hong Kong, which accounts for 42.21 billion servings, followed by Indonesia (14.54 billion servings), India (8.68 billion), Vietnam (8.13 billion), Japan (5.84 billion), and the US (5.1 billion).

Mr. Soesanto described growth in the Philippines as “slow” due to negative perceptions of the product.

On the final day of the summit, WINA issued the Manila Declaration, outlining its policy direction and targets related to nutrition and health, environmental sustainability, food safety, and addressing social issues. — Justine Irish D. Tabile