Pursuing tax refunds in the Philippines can be complex, but the process rewards the meticulous. A recent ruling by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) sitting en banc underscores the intricate process involved in claiming tax refunds and highlights the importance of adhering to the stringent requirements set forth by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The case in question involves a taxpayer-corporation that sought a tax refund for its unutilized creditable taxes withheld in previous years. The primary issue in this case was whether the Court in Division had erred in disallowing the full claim for a tax refund. The taxpayer argued that the withholding tax certificates or BIR Form No. 2307, used to prove the withholding of taxes by the payor, need not contain specific details of the payee, such as its name, taxpayer identification number (TIN), and address. The taxpayer contended that the certificates should focus solely on the payor’s details, since the payee’s information is not mandated by law or revenue regulations to establish the fact of withholding.

However, the court en banc upheld the decision of the court in division. It ruled that the applicant must prove not only its entitlement to the tax refund under the law but also emphasized the necessity of strict compliance with documentary and evidentiary requirements for such claims. The court highlighted the importance of including the identities of both parties in the withholding tax certificates.

It reiterated the principle that tax refunds are construed strictly against the taxpayer and liberally in favor of the state. Thus, the burden of proof lies with taxpayers to establish entitlement to a tax refund or credit, meaning they must be prepared to provide comprehensive and accurate documentation to substantiate their refund claims. This principle is rooted in the need to protect government revenue and prevent unwarranted refunds.

The court’s ruling was based on the established requisites for claiming a tax credit or refund of creditable withholding taxes, which include: (i) filing of the claim with the Commissioner of Internal Revenue within the two-year period from the date of tax payment, (ii) demonstrating that the income received was declared as part of the gross income, and (iii) establishing the fact of withholding through a statement issued by the payor to the payee, showing the amount paid, and the tax withheld.

While the taxpayer had complied with the first two requisites, the court found deficiencies in the third requirement. The withholding tax certificates submitted contained defects such as incorrect TINs, missing addresses, and a lack of signatures from the payor’s authorized signatory. These defects undermined the credibility of the certificates and justified the partial disallowance of the refund claim. As a result, the Court en banc found no grave abuse of discretion in the division’s decision and affirmed its findings, denying the taxpayer’s petition for review.

The case highlights the need for meticulous record-keeping, consistent diligence in tax compliance, and an awareness of the potential consequences of overlooking seemingly minor details in tax forms.

Regardless of whether a taxpayer intends to claim a tax refund or simply wants to use the tax withheld as a credit, it must ensure that withholding tax certificates issued by its customers are properly accomplished with the correct information. The identity and names of both the payee and the payor, along with all necessary details such as the TIN, address, and the signature of the payor’s authorized signatory, must be clearly and correctly reflected in the withholding tax certificates to justify their credibility. This requirement is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the tax refund/credit process and preventing fraudulent claims.

Taxpayers should regularly review their tax documentation processes to ensure compliance and minimize the risk of disputes with tax authorities during an audit or a refund claim, as the BIR may rightfully disallow withholding tax credits claimed which are supported by noncompliant or defective forms during a tax investigation.

As the deadline for the annual tax return filing approaches for calendar-year ending taxpayers, corporations must conduct a thorough review of their withholding tax certificates and have any discrepancies corrected or incomplete details filled out by the withholding agent-customer, before submitting their annual income tax returns. This proactive approach ensures that all documentation is accurate and complete, thereby strengthening the taxpayer’s position for any potential refund claim.

By adhering to regulatory requirements and maintaining precise tax documentation, taxpayers can better position themselves to successfully get through the tax refund process and avoid potential pitfalls. The recent CTA ruling serves as a reminder of the importance of compliance and precision within the intricate framework of corporate taxation in the Philippines.

The views or opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of Isla Lipana & Co. The content is for general information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for specific advice.

Crystabelle Cruz-Lucas is a senior manager at the Tax Services department of Isla Lipana & Co., the Philippine member firm of the PwC network.