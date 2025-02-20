DAVAO CITY company Maylong Enterprises Corp. completed its first frozen durian shipment to China valued at P8.2 million.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the shipment consisted of 1,050 boxes of frozen durian meat and 300 boxes of durian paste, which arrived in Guangzhou on Feb. 18.

Maylong was the first Philippine enterprise to be approved by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China to export frozen durian meat and paste.

“Our frozen durian represents the hopes and dreams of countless farmers,” DA Region XI Executive Director Macario Gonzaga said.

Maylong Chief Operating Officer May Li said that the company commits to helping Davao’s durian growers access international markets.

“Our goal is (to ensure) that Philippine durian earns the recognition it truly deserves,” she added.

The Philippines started exporting fresh durian to China in April 2023, following the signing of a bilateral agreement governing shipments of fresh durian to China. — Justine Irish D. Tabile