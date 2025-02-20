THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) signed a joint memorandum circular to guide the career progression of teachers and school heads.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DBM said the joint circular for the “modified position classification and compensation scheme and system of career progression for teachers and school heads in the public basic education system” was signed during the 2025 Human Resource and Organizational Development Convention on Feb. 19.

Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman was joined by the Senate Committee on Basic Education Chairman, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, and Education Secretary Juan Edgardo M. Angara.

The DBM said the circular builds on Executive Order No. 174, establishing the expanded career progression system for public school teachers.

Last year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the implementing rules and regulations of EO 174 or the Expanded Career Progression system.

It updates the position classification and compensation scheme to add the new positions of Teacher IV to VII and Master Teacher V, the DBM said.

The DBM said this “defines new reclassification guidelines for teachers, including Senior High School teachers and school principals.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante