THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday that it will meet with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to be briefed on the progress of farm infrastructure projects.

“The planned discussions between DA and DPWH aim to pinpoint key areas for road and bridge upgrades, especially in major agricultural regions,” it said in a statement.

The DA noted that DPWH rules call for inspections and load rating updates, “but enforcement remains weak.”

“Without addressing inadequate road networks and overloading, the problem (of getting farm goods to consumers) will persist.”

“The importance of a strong road and bridge network in agriculture, especially in an archipelago like the Philippines, cannot be overstated,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. said.

“Agriculture relies heavily on logistics, and transport infrastructure directly affects the cost and efficiency of moving farm inputs and produce,” he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza