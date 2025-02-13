INTERNATIONAL trade show organizer Informa Markets Asia is expecting its upcoming exhibition to attract over 12,000 trade buyers seeking innovative water technologies and solutions.

“The challenges we face, including water scarcity, pollution and climate change, require innovative solutions and collective action,” Ian Roberts, vice-president of Informa Markets Asia, said in a pre-event briefing Thursday.

“It is within this context that our exhibitors emerge as key players, offering cutting edge technologies and insights that will help us address all of these pressing issues,” he added.

Informa and its partners is preparing for the seventh edition of WATER PHILIPPINES, which highlights supply, sanitation, industrial wastewater treatment, and purification technology, which is set to take place on March 19-21 at the SMX Convention Centre in Pasay City.

The event will feature over 400 exhibitors and companies from more than 30 countries.

Informa has organized 600 trade shows, including seven in the Philippines.

“We’re pushing the government to try and build a bigger exhibition venue here in the Philippines so that we can bring more shows to the Philippines and attract more and more people to the Philippines to spend their money,” Mr. Roberts said.

“We’re very optimistic about the Philippines. We are having more conversations with companies all over the world in many industries who want to come and set up and do business here in the Philippines, and it’s our job to try and work with them,” he added.

Trade show participants include the Philippine Water Works Association, the Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers, and the National Master Plumbers Association of the Philippines, Inc.

“WATER PHILIPPINES, along with our industry partners and government agencies, is dedicated to providing clean and potable water to every community. We aim to deliver innovative solutions and opportunities for local stakeholders,” Mr. Roberts said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera