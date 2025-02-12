THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it hopes to put up for auction this year the operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the Camp John Hay golf course, which it is considering opening up to public access.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCDA said it has set in motion plans to improve the facilities in Camp John Hay, in collaboration with the interim managers of the hotels and the golf course.

The BCDA tapped Landco Pacific Corp. and the consortium of Golfplus Management, Inc. (GMI) and DuckWorld Philippines as interim managers of the hotels and the golf course, respectively.

During the interim period, GMI and DuckWorld will assess the condition of the golf course and recommend long-term improvements to the facilities, the BCDA said.

“Among these is the rehabilitation of the irrigation system, which is crucial in the maintenance of the golf course. These recommendations will be implemented by the long-term O&M partner to be tapped by the BCDA,” it added.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said the target is to auction off the O&M deal within the year, once BCDA has determined a suitable model for golf operations.

“We want to emphasize that Camp John Hay is not only back in the government’s possession. It is now back with the Filipino people,” he said.

“We want to ensure that all Filipinos can enjoy the world-class leisure destinations within the camp, and we will do that while maintaining and improving the facilities and services,” he added.

According to the BCDA, the plan is to make the golf course available for public use while maintaining quality.

“The objective is to make it the best golf course in the Philippines and keep it accessible to the public,” Mr. Bingcang said.

“That’s the objective — everything should be the best. Not only the golf course, but eventually the facilities like the clubhouse, because that’s part of the whole experience,” GMI President Eduardo P. Arguelles said.

Meanwhile, Landco led the seamless transition of management in the John Hay Hotels to ensure uninterrupted provision of services at the Manor and Forest Lodge.

“Even during a challenging period of transition, the BCDA and Landco Pacific made sure that tourists and hotel visitors were not affected. The hotels remained open, and services did not cease even for a single minute,” Landco Lifestyle Ventures Head Patrick C. Gregorio said.

“We are here to help preserve the charm of Camp John Hay and strengthen Baguio’s tourism industry. And in turn, we are also helping transform local communities and spur economic opportunities so that progress is felt by all,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile