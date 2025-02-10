THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has ordered a ban on poultry meat imports from the US states of Maryland and Missouri, following bird flu outbreaks there.

Memorandum Order No. 07 dated Feb. 4 covered domestic and wild birds and their products such as poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.

In the order, the DA said the rapid spread of H5N Highly Pathogenicity Inspection Avian Influenza (HPAI) necessitates broader trade restrictions to prevent the entry of the virus and protect domestic producers.

The DA said all shipments coming from the two states that are in transit, loaded, or accepted at port before the communication of the order to US authorities will be allowed “provided that products were slaughtered/produced 14 days before the Jan. 14 outbreak in Caroline County in Maryland and in Newton County in Missouri. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza