THE Supreme Court (SC) has issued a ruling “deny(ing) with finality” all appeals filed by CJH Development Corp. in connection with the court’s ruling allowing the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to recover a 247-hectare property in the John Hay Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Citing a resolution dated Oct. 22, the BCDA said that the Supreme Court En Banc ruled to “deny with finality the said motions for reconsideration as no substantial arguments were presented to warrant the reversal of the questioned decision … No further pleadings or motions will be entertained.”

According to BCDA, the decision affirms the 2015 arbitral award and reinstates the writ of execution and notice ordering CJH Development to vacate the leased premises within Camp John Hay, a former recreational area for US servicemen in Baguio.

“The decision in favor of BCDA has become final and executory and has been recorded in the book of entries of judgments,” the BCDA said.

“The BCDA assures the public that businesses will continue to operate in Camp John Hay. The BCDA is closely coordinating with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition,” it added.

The BCDA and CJH Development had entered into a lease agreement covering 247 hectares after the conversion of Camp John Hay into the 625-hectare John Hay SEZ.

BCDA administers former military installations being converted into commercial and industrial zones, including bases formerly operated by the US military. — Justine Irish D. Tabile