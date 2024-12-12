THE Department of Energy (DoE) said on Thursday that it will stage the fifth round of the green energy auction (GEA-5) in the third quarter of 2025, with the auction to focus on offshore wind projects.

“As a cornerstone of the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050, GEA-5 exemplifies the government’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy deployment, energy security, and the energy transition agenda,” the DoE said in a statement.

GEA-5 will ensure that offshore wind developers enjoy long-term demand for their output. The timing of the auction will help keep developers on track to start generating output by 2028.

The DoE will soon release the notice of auction and terms of reference, outlining the timeline, procedures, and guidelines for GEA-5 participation.

The DoE is currently evaluating position papers from stakeholders on the design of the auction.

“The launch of GEA-5 is expected to catalyze the development of offshore wind projects, solidifying the Philippines’ position as a renewable energy leader in the region,” the DoE said.

To date, the DoE has awarded 92 offshore wind energy service contracts with a potential capacity of 68.66 gigawatts (GW).

Philippine offshore wind resources are estimated at potentially 178 GW, according to the World Bank’s 2022 Offshore Wind Roadmap for the Philippines.

The GEA program establishes the framework for facilitating investment in new and additional renewable energy capacity, to ensure adequate supply under a competitive process.

The government first held GEA in 2022 and resulted in 1,996.93 megawatts (MW) worth of renewables being awarded. The second round was staged in 2023, with 3,440.76 MW awarded.

Aside from GEA-5, the DoE is set to hold an auction which involves 4,475 MW of impounding hydro, pumped-storage hydro, run-of-river hydro, and geothermal contracts, and another for integrated renewable energy and energy storage systems. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera