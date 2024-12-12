MANAGEMENT Association of the Philippines (MAP) 2025 President-elect Emmanuel P. Bonoan has withdrawn before officially taking up his post, citing personal reasons.

In a letter to members dated Dec. 12, MAP President Rene D. Almendras said that the 2025 incoming board will reconvene to select another leader.

“I have received from Noel Bonoan, our MAP 2025 President-elect, his decision not to assume the presidency for personal and private reasons,” according to his letter.

MAP announced on Nov. 20 the selection of Mr. Bonoan, KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. vice chairman, chief operating officer, and head of advisory.

According to Mr. Bonoan, letters alluding “to a complaint filed by his former wife and allegations she has raised in an ongoing annulment case” have been received by the MAP.

“I recognize the distress these allegations have caused among some people within and outside of MAP. With this and after careful reflection, I made my decision,” according to a letter sent by Mr. Bonoan to Mr. Almendras.

“My hope is that this will avoid distracting the organization from its mission of instilling management excellence in the Philippines,” he added.

Mr. Bonoan also served as an undersecretary to the Department of Finance and held oversight functions at the Bureau of Internal Revenue. — Justine Irish D. Tabile