THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday that it is investigating how Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Type A, Subtype H5N2 entered the country, after an outbreak at a Camarines Norte duck farm.

“Right now, the investigation of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) is ongoing to determine how the H5N2 subtype entered, because this is the first time that this strain of HPAI reached our country,” Assistant Secretary and DA Spokesman Arnel V. de Mesa said at an online briefing.

On Wednesday, the BAI confirmed the first case of the subtype at a duck farm in Talisay, Camarines Norte. The ducks tested positive on Dec. 6.

“The most common subtype that hits us is H5N1, which is more virulent compared to H5N2,” he added.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, the Mexican government reported a fatal case of human infection with the H5N2 strain in May.

Mr. De Mesa said that the H5N2 strain is less likely to be transmitted to humans compared to the H5N1 subtype.

Bird flu infections in humans may cause mild to severe upper respiratory tract infections and can be fatal. Cases of conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal symptoms, encephalitis and encephalopathy have also been reported.

The BAI also said that it quarantined the affected farm, and had also culled and disposed of the infected birds.

The Camarines Norte outbreak makes it the second province with an active case of avian influenza, the other being Bulacan, according to a BAI report on Dec 6. Both outbreaks involved duck farms.

There is currently no approved vaccine for Avian Influenza in the Philippines. — Adrian H. Halili