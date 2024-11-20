THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday that it is setting up livestock, poultry, and meat quarantine facilities around Metro Manila and nearby area to curb the spread of animal diseases.

“These inspection sites should serve as a defensive wall against the spread of animal diseases that threaten not only the livestock and poultry industries but also public health and food security,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement.

The quarantine checkpoints are to monitor for avian influenza and African Swine Fever (ASF) in animal and meat transports.

The checkpoints will be manned by personnel of the Bureau of Animal Industry’s (BAI) National Veterinary Quarantine Services Division, in coordination with various local government units.

“Given the severe economic impact on the livestock and poultry industries of bird, ASF and other diseases, it’s crucial to implement stringent disease management protocols and strategies to control their spread,” Mr. Laurel added.

The Philippines has recently logged a resurgence of ASF cases starting August, prompting the government to fast-track its limited vaccine rollout to commercial and small growers.

A vaccine for avian influenza has yet to be approved, and poultry farms continue to report cases.

“Millions of pigs and chickens have been culled to control the spread of these diseases, resulting in billions of foregone revenue, income, investments and job losses,” the DA said.

As of Nov. 8, 102 municipalities across 20 provinces had active ASF cases. Some 51 municipalities across seven provinces remain affected by avian influenza, the BAI reported. — Adrian H. Halili