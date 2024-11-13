THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it is authorized to shut down online sellers not complying with registration and tax remittance rules, alongside its authority to padlock non-compliant physical stores.

In a warning to e-marketplaces ahead of the holiday shopping season, the BIR said in a statement: “Online businesses can be blocked by the BIR, much like its Oplan Kandado program against physical stores,” the Bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

Section 115 of the National Internal Revenue Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 12023, gives the Commissioner of Internal Revenue the authority to suspend business operations.

“If retail/physical stores are registered and paying their taxes, online stores should do the same,” Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said.

He also said the BIR is expecting online businesses to post increased revenue over the holiday.

“To all consumers, ask online sellers/businesses for an official receipt. If you are spending your hard-earned income after paying taxes on their products, then online sellers/businesses should also pay their taxes,” Mr. Lumagui added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante