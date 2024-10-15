THE national rice inventory rose 6.8% year on year to 1.66 million metric tons (MMT), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported, citing preliminary data as of Sept. 1.

The national inventory consisted of 63.3% held by commercial traders, 27.6% by households, and 9.1% by the National Food Authority (NFA),” it said in a report.

Rice held by the NFA more than doubled to 151,160 MT, while commercial rice stocks rose 16.4% to 1.05 MMT.

On the other hand, rice stocks held by households amounted to 457,820 MT for the period, dropping 23.7% from a year earlier.

Month on month, the rice inventory fell 11.2%.

The PSA also said the corn inventory declined 22.1% year on year to 625,120 MT during the period. Corn held by commercial establishments was 591,980 MT, down 19.9%, while household corn was around 33,130 MT, down 47.8%. — Adrian H. Halili