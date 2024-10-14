THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed a deal with South Korea’s Fine TME to conduct of a study on the efficient operations and maintenance of the sports facilities in New Clark City.

“The willingness of our Korean partners to share their expertise in building smart, inclusive cities will help us set global standards on urban development through New Clark City,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“We are confident that with their expertise and technical know-how, we can further transform New Clark City into the Philippines’ model of urban development catalyzed by a smart city and sustainable technologies,” he added.

According to the BCDA, the partnership signed on Oct. 8 with Fine TME aims to promote New Clark City as a hub for national and international sports events in Asia.

The BCDA has also signed partnership deals with South Korea’s RMS Platform and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp. (KIND).

Signed on Oct. 7, the partnership with RMS Platform covers the proof of concept on an eGovernment digital platform for New Clark City.

“The proposed platform is seen to be a one-stop shop for citizens and locators, providing them access to city information, various web-based services, and online transactions,” the BCDA said.

Meanwhile, the partnership with KIND aims to explore innovative solutions for developing cost-effective and sustainable housing projects in New Clark City.

“These signing events coincided with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first state visit to the country, with an aim to enhance the bilateral relations between South Korea and the Philippines in a myriad of fields of cooperation, including infrastructure development, trade, and investments,” the BCDA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile