THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it entered into a partnership with a Japanese telecommunications tower operator to boost internet connectivity in four BCDA developments.

In a statement on Thursday, the BCDA said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LBD Digital Infrastructure Corp. (LDIC) for a digital infrastructure project.

The project sites are New Clark City, Morong Discovery Park in Bataan, Camp John Hay in Baguio, and parts of Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

According to the BCDA, the MoU seeks to fast-track discussions with mobile network operators on the deployment and subleasing of common towers in the four BCDA sites.

“Our partnership with LDIC represents a significant step in our goal to ramp up internet connectivity in our developments,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“Through this initiative, we can build the right infrastructure that will advance and propel the digitalization of businesses and communities present in our developments,” he added.

LDIC is an independent tower operator majority owned by Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. and Philippine partner New Founderco Holdings Corp.

LDIC is expected to determine the financial viability and feasibility of the digital infrastructure project and submit the pre-investment and business studies within one year.

The BCDA said that another tower operator, PhilTower Consortium, Inc., has also expressed interest in a partnership to improve digital connectivity in BGC, New Clark City, and Morong Discovery Park.

“To date, PhilTower currently has rooftop cell sites in New Clark City at the Government Building and the National Academy of Sports,” the BCDA said.

Meanwhile, the BCDA said that the commercialization of passive information and communications technology infrastructure in New Clark City is also in the works.

The project is expected to form the foundation for fiber infrastructure and retail internet services in the 9,450-hectare development. — Justine Irish D. Tabile