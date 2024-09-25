XANADU Agriproducts, Inc. said its liquid fertilizer promises improved yields for rice and corn farmers at reduced cost.

“(Our product is) cost efficient and produces healthier and more profitable harvests,” Xanadu Agriproducts Executive Director Hazel R. Loreto-Murphee told reporters on Wednesday.

Xanadu Agriproducts is the exclusive importer of the liquid fertilizer, which is made in Thailand. It has a partnership with UNAHCO, Inc., the animal nutrition and healthcare subsidiary of United Laboratories, Inc., as the national distributor.

“The past seven years were spent ensuring we can confidently introduce Xanadu Maxpower Liquid Fertilizers to the market, with data speaking for itself,” Xanadu Agriproducts Chairman and President Wellington C. Soong said.

According to the company’s field trials, farmers have reported higher average rice and corn yields per hectare. Maxpower also has applications for onion and sugarcane cultivation.

“We have seen this consistently in our data that Xanadu can lower farming costs… even if the cost of other fertilizers goes down, (Maxpower) is still more cost efficient,” Ms. Loreto-Murphee added.

According to the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, the average price for granular Urea was P1,652.86 per 50-kilogram bag.

Xanadu said in its field trials, a rice farm in Oriental Mindoro achieved a yield of 7.75 metric tons (MT) per hectare, more than double the yield of the farm serving as the control, which did not use Maxpower.

Corn trials were also conducted at a farm in Sultan Kudarat which achieved a yield of 6.73 MT per hectare against the 2.35 MT for the control crop.

Palay or unmilled rice production is expected to drop 11.4% during the third quarter to 3.36 million MT, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

On the other hand, corn production was expected to increase 2.4% to 2.52 million MT during the three months to September. — Adrian H. Halili