THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has kicked off the process of repurposing three ports to service the nascent offshore wind (OSW) industry, according to the Department of Energy (DoE).

“The PPA has formally expressed its full support to the DoE to initiate the detailed engineering designs and take immediate steps to repurpose three priority ports to ensure that they are fully equipped to handle the installation, commissioning, and operational requirements of OSW projects,” the DoE said in a statement on Sunday.

The DoE has identified the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Port of Batangas in Sta. Clara, Batangas City, and Port of Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte as priority sites due to their proximity to high-potential offshore wind energy service contracts (OWESCs).

The Port of Currimao is located near 13 OWESCs with a potential capacity of 9,489 megawatts (MW). Of the total, three service contracts are in the “advanced pre-development stage.”

The port in Batangas is close to 29 OWESCs with a total capacity of 24,300 MW, with six contracts in the permitting, licensing, and data gathering stages.

Situated close to 14 OWESCs, the Port of Jose Panganiban is expected to service wind farms with estimated capacity of 8,150 MW. Two projects in the area are in the advanced pre-development phase.

“The modernization of port facilities will not only accelerate OSW projects but also play a critical role in securing the country’s clean energy future and promoting economic growth,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said.

Mr. Lotilla said that the ports will serve as “vital logistical hubs” throughout the lifecycle of the offshore wind projects — from installation to commissioning and decommissioning.

Upgrading these facilities will ensure that the Philippines is prepared to satisfy the increasing demands of OSW, which should yield “significant contributions to energy security and economic stability,” he said.



“The PPA (is) committed to working closely with the DoE to ensure the completion of port infrastructure upgrades and to help usher in a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for the country,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said.

Mr. Santiago said that the PPA will be responsible for carrying out the feasibility study and infrastructure development at the three ports.

To date, the DoE has awarded 92 offshore wind energy service contracts to 38 renewable energy developers with a total potential capacity of 66.101 gigawatts (GW).

According to the Philippine Offshore Wind Roadmap, the Philippines has a potential capacity of about 63 GW if it taps offshore wind resources. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera

