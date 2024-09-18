THE resumption of poultry imports from the UK could boost meat shipments from that country if the produce is well-priced, an importers’ group said.

“Theoretically, it will result in more purchases from the UK. But it depends how competitive they will be,” Meat Importers and Traders Association President Emeritus Jesus C. Cham told reporters late Tuesday.

Last month, the Department of Agriculture issued Memorandum Order No. 34, which lifted the temporary ban on imports of domestic and wild birds and their by-products from the UK.

“They have to find their niche, because the problem with the UK is that their main market is the European Union and (its) domestic market, which pay better prices than what we are willing to pay,” Mr. Cham added.

British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said that the UK and the Philippines recently signed a regionalization agreement outlining what the trading partners will do in case of animal disease outbreaks in the UK.

Under the agreement, only areas in the UK which have reported bird flu cases will be barred from exporting to the Philippines, with those outside of the active zones not affected by any bans.

“That’s the whole idea of regionalization. So even where there may be a region where there’s avian flu, that will not detract from the ability of other regions to export. So the flow can be steady again which is ultimately what importers want here as well,” Ms. Beaufils told reporters.

The agreement ensures that trade with disease-free areas of the UK remain uninterrupted.

The Philippines banned imports of UK poultry and its by-products in 2021 due to an outbreak of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

“We’ve lost three years sadly, so I think importers and traders have first and foremost to get reacquainted with the UK market, with UK suppliers, and recognize the opportunity that is presented to them,” Ms. Beaufils said. — Adrian H. Halili