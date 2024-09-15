THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it wants the auction to modernize and operate Davao International Airport to be a solicited process.

The DoTr has said a conglomerate expressed interest in submitting an unsolicited proposal for the airport project.

“They said they are interested in Davao airport, but they have not formally submitted a proposal,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said.

Mr. Bautista declined to identify the company.

“They just expressed interest, they must submit within this year. Because I am planning to make it solicited,” he said.

The DoTr tapped the Asian Development Bank as its transaction advisor for the project, Mr. Bautista said.

If the government takes the solicited proposal route, the terms of reference will already have been defined and thus will go faster, Mr. Bautista noted, judging from the experience of bidding out the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) upgrade. This project is considered the fastest public-private partnership (PPP) to progress from submission to investment coordination committee approval and concessions signing.

“Look at our experience with NAIA, it is fast. If we take the solicited route, it will only take a year,” Mr. Bautista said.

On Sept. 14, the San Miguel-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. took over the operations and maintenance of the Philippines’ main gateway.

In June, the PPP Center said it delisted the unsolicited proposal for the development, operations, and management of the Davao International Airport, which likely signals the DoTr’s intent to go the solicited route for the project. — Ashley Erika O. Jose