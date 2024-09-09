AGRICULTURAL DAMAGE caused by Severe Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) was estimated at P2.2 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

In a bulletin posted on Monday, the DA said some 59,669 farmers and fisherfolk were affected by the storm.

Crop losses totaled 51,728 metric tons (MT) across 37,471 hectares of farmland.

More than half of damage was to the rice crop, which accounted for 48.9% of the total.

Rice losses amounted to 48,646 MT, valued at P1.11 billion, with the damage spanning 34,935 hectares.

Most of the damaged rice was in the reproductive and maturing stages, the DA said.

The most affected provinces were Camarines Sur, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, and Nueva Ecija.

Damage to irrigation facilities was tallied at P1.08 billion, or 47.9% of the overall damage.

“Most of the damaged irrigation facilities are National Irrigation Systems or Communal Irrigation Systems,” it said.

The DA valued corn losses at P46.22 million, with volume estimated at 2,434 MT.

Damage to high-value crops was P26.6 million, including lowland vegetables and bananas.

It added that damage to cassava crops was P1.98 million with volume lost at 101 MT. — Adrian H. Halili