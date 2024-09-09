ENERGY Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said on Monday that she is exploring her legal options following a suspension order issued by the Ombudsman.

In a statement, her office said that she and her lawyers “are studying the matter in order to take all available legal remedies given the circumstances.”

The office said it has officially received the order from the Office of the Ombudsman before 10 a.m. on Monday, preventively suspending Ms. Dimalanta from government service for six months without pay.

In compliance with the order, Ms. Dimalanta immediately ceased to perform her functions as chairperson and chief executive officer of the power regulator.

“All operations of the agency shall continue to function, to the extent possible and as required by the exigencies of service,” the office said.

According to the office, Ms. Dimalanta has not yet been provided a copy of the complaint against her.

“The order does contain some allegations of the complaint, without providing, however, any statement as to the evidence submitted by complainant that became the basis for the issuance of the preventive suspension order,” according to the statement.

In an order dated Aug. 27 but made public on Sept. 5, the Ombudsman suspended Ms. Dimalanta over a complaint filed by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc. (Nasecore).

Nasecore claimed that the ERC “failed to recalculate the rate of Meralco (Manila Electric Co.) that protects the interest of the public and runs counter to the objective of the ERC’s Performance Based Regulation.”

“The charges against her involve grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service,” according to the Ombudsman.

The chairperson’s office said that the Office of the Executive Secretary will appoint an officer-in-charge to lead the ERC. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera