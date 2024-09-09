THREE business groups called for a swift resolution of the suspension of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairperson Monalisa C. Dimalanta, saying her temporary removal from the commission may cause disruptions.

In a statement, the business groups led by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the business sector is concerned over the six-month suspension order against Ms. Dimalanta.

“We advocate for a swift and transparent resolution of the suspension to restore the integrity of the ERC so that it may continue its mission to enforce energy regulations on behalf of Philippine consumers, businesses, and energy investors,” the group said.

The Office of Ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension of Ms. Dimalanta in the wake of administrative charges filed against her by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc.

According to the business groups, the disruption to the ERC’s workings will have an impact on consumers, businesses, and producers.

“This decision, along with other recent decisions by the judiciary, puts at risk the trust, independence, and authority of the ERC,” according to the joint statement.

“Regulators are essential to fostering an environment where investors will invest, consumers are protected, and economic growth is sustainable,” it added.

They said the ERC has taken a proactive stance in rate and service regulation, creating a competitive environment in the electric power industry.

“Since (her) appointment, the ERC has become more active in addressing issues in the industry,” the groups said.

In particular, the groups cited the initial reset of the transmission and distribution rates of ERC’s regulated entities, the integration of processes into the Energy Virtual One Shared System, and the issuance of the revised rules and guidelines on Certificates of Compliance and Competitive Selection Process.

These, they said, help attract investment, improved the productivity of industries and enterprises, and enhanced economic competitiveness.

The other signatories to the statement were the Philippine Exporters Confederation and the Employers Confederation of the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile