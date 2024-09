ASIAN Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa will be stepping down on Feb. 23, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

“I would like to inform Board members, management, and staff of my intention to resign as President of the Asian Development Bank, effective Feb. 23, 2025,” Mr. Asakawa was quoted as saying.

Mr. Asakawa served for four years, beginning Jan. 17, 2020. The ADB has yet to confirm his replacement. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz