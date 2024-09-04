THE Department of Energy (DoE) is looking to tap the National Power Corp. (Napocor) to test biofuels in its diesel power generators.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mario C. Marasigan said a biodiesel blend of up to 55% for power generation is being considered to reduce reliance on fuel imports and reduce carbon emissions.

“We are looking at all diesel facilities. We can possibly use Napocor’s facilities for tests, if necessary,” Mr. Marasigan said in a message to reporters late Tuesday.

Napocor is tasked with providing electricity to all areas not connected to the main grid through the Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG). To date, it operates 272 SPUG power plants in 222 areas.

“Using 55% biofuel blend will (involve) converting a diesel engine into a biodiesel engine, similar to a biomass power plant,” Mr. Marasigan said.

He noted that the possible fuel test is still under study, including whether to involve diesel-fired plants owned by the private sector.

“With the current trend of increasing imported fuel prices, higher blend (of biofuel) will reduce the impact of imports,” the Energy official said.

In May, the DoE directed oil companies to increase the coco biodiesel blend starting in October to provide price relief and to support the coconut industry.

In a circular, the DoE said all diesel fuel sold in the country should have biodiesel content of 3% starting Oct. 1, from 2% currently.

The blend rises to 4% by Oct. 1, 2025, and to 5% by Oct. 1, 2026.

Since February 2009, oil companies have been required to sell diesel consisting of 2% biofuel.

In its circular, the DoE said oil companies can also offer gasoline containing 20% bioethanol on a voluntary basis. At present, the DoE requires a 10% bioethanol blend by volume in all gasoline sold on the market. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera