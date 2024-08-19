THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it plans to offer P584.9 million worth of contracts to develop ports in Zamboanga del Norte and Southern Leyte.

In a notice to bid, PPA is now inviting potential contractors to expand Sindangan port in Zamboanga del Norte and rehabilitate Limasawa port in Southern Leyte for P537.73 million and P47.17 million, respectively.

The PPA said any bids made in excess of the approved amount of the contract will be rejected at the bid opening and only those interested parties with experience of working on a similar project will be considered eligible.

For the Sindangan port expansion project in Zamboanga del Norte, the PPA will hold a pre-bid conference on Aug. 23.

All interested parties must submit their bids on or before Sept. 5, the PPA said.

The PPA said that the project must be completed within 720 days.

Meanwhile, interested parties may also bid on the Limasawa port rehabilitation project by Sept. 5. The Port of Limasawa project contract must be completed within 360 calendar days, PPA said.

In the next four years, the PPA is setting aside about P16 billion to fund its infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose