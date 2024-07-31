THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said on Wednesday that the proposed Philippine Nutrient Profile Model (NPM) put forward by the National Nutrition Council (NCC) needs to undergo impact studies.

The business group was responding to the NCC announcement that it would adopting the NPM of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).

“We all agree that we should have a comprehensive NPM as a crucial step toward enhancing our countrymen’s physical health and mental acuity and promoting their overall well-being,” PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said.

“However, any efforts to revise or implement NPM must be science- and research-based and not merely patterned on the PAHO model that was designed for specific countries with their dietary patterns and needs.”

She said that the PCCI supports the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Inc. which called for a focus on more urgent nutritional concerns.

“Given the high incidence of poverty in our country, it is essential to give due consideration to approaches that increase the availability and accessibility of food rather than narrowing the food choices that our people can make,” Ms. Mangio said.

Rita Palabyab, co-chair of PCCI’s Agriculture Committee, said that the model must be implemented in a manner that empowers individuals to make informed dietary choices.

“We adhere to scientific research and data-driven insights as the basis of the model that can help Filipinos adjust their nutritional intake and live healthier and more productive lives,” Ms. Palabyab said.

She said that the proposed Philippine NPM, which targets prepackaged foods, overlooks the role of food processing in ensuring a safe and stable food supply.

“The policy development process thus far has not adequately considered the significant contribution of the agri-food sector to GDP, which amounts to $126.7 billion, with food and beverage manufacturing accounting for 46%,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile