THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it will investigate reports of seized vaping products finding their way onto the market.

In a statement, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said he has directed its Deputy Commissioner Juvymax R. Uy of the bureau’s Intelligence Group to “initiate a comprehensive fact-finding investigation following reports of alleged recycling and resale of seized vape products.”

Around P500 million worth of seized vape products are currently being investigated, the BoC said.

The vape products were recently confiscated and reportedly placed under a safekeeping order, it added.

“The Commissioner’s directive aims to verify the validity of these allegations and to identify any BoC personnel involved, along with their individual and collective roles in the matter. The investigation will also assess any potential administrative and criminal liabilities associated with these claims,” it said.

The investigators are to submit weekly status reports and a full report within 30 days, the bureau added.

The government loses at least P5 billion in revenue annually from the smuggling and illegal selling of vape products.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rubio noted that P11 billion worth of counterfeit goods seized last week in Binondo, Manila have been “secured.”

“These goods will undergo the appropriate seizure and forfeiture procedures in accordance with the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act,” the BoC said.

The BoC is confident it will collect P30 billion more than its P939.69-billion target for the year. In the six months to June, the bureau has collected P456.04 billion, surpassing its target for the period by 3.03%. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz