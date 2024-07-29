THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it signed a five-year agreement with Universal Robina Corp. (URC) to support potato farmers.

In a statement on Monday, the DA said that the Sustainable Potato Program (SPP) will upgrade seed quality, train potato farmer organizations, and seek to boost the productivity of potato producing areas.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said that URC has committed to scale up the project and expand production areas in Bukidnon, Davao, and the Cordilleras.

According to the DA, seed varieties distributed by the project have yielded up to 45 metric tons (MT) per hectare of potatoes. The 14 farmer organizations participating in the program have produced 23,000 MT, generating about P920 million in income.

“This agreement solidifies our shared commitment to improve access to quality planting materials, enhance potato production practices and technology, boost local sufficiency, and ultimately uplift farmers en route to a sustainable future,” Mr. Laurel added.

DA regional offices and URC will collaborate in selecting farmers’ groups that could benefit from the SPP.

Mr. Laurel said the DA will provide 2 million potato seeds to farmers, good for planting to about 44 hectares.

“After three generations (the initial seed investment) could cover at least 12,000 hectares” of commercial potato production, the DA added.

The Bureau of Plant Industry was tasked with processing the import permits for the seed, as well as pest and disease surveillance. — Adrian H. Halili