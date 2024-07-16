THE National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board approved changes to the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network (LLRN) project, to include connecting roads to nearby areas.

“The NEDA Board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., has approved modifications to the Phase 1 scope of the LLRN Project, which now includes the development of connecting roads and interchanges in various locations,” NEDA said in a statement following its July 15 meeting.

The roads and interchanges will be in Barangay Tunasan, Muntinlupa City, as well as San Pedro, Biñan, and Cabuyao, Laguna, it said.

The LLRN is a 37.5-kilometer primary road and a 12.0-kilometer viaduct from Lower Bicutan, Taguig, to Tunasan, Muntinlupa. It also includes a 25.5-kilometer shoreline viaduct and embankment from Tunasan, Muntinlupa to Calamba, Laguna.

Due for completion in 2027, the project is expected to boost economic activity in southern Metro Manila and provinces to the south of the capital region.

“The NEDA Board recognizes the significant potential of this project in reducing transportation constraints on existing road networks, promoting economic development in the region, and providing safer, more convenient, and faster travel for road users coming from the north and south to various tourist and business destinations in Laguna and nearby provinces,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Feasibility studies for the second phase of the LLRN project will be completed by December, NEDA said.

This will cover the eastern shore of Laguna de Bay from Binangonan, Rizal to Calamba, Laguna, bringing the total length of the LLRN main road to around 71.5 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the NEDA Board also approved the negotiated parameters, terms, and conditions for the Bohol-Panglao International Airport project and the Laguindingan International Airport project in Misamis Oriental.

The approved parameters ensure the Bohol-Panglao International Airport complies with Republic Act No. 11966 or the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code.

The project costs P4.5 billion and seeks to increase the maximum number of passengers handled by the airport to 3.9 million a year.

Approved changes in the parameters for the upgrade and expansion of the Laguindingan International Airport include guidelines for adjusting the passenger service charge.

Changes in the passenger service charge “will be contingent upon achieving the set key performance indicators and minimum performance standards and specifications for operation and maintenance during the concession period.”

The project costs P12.75 billion, and will result in the upgrade of standing facilities, NEDA said.

“We expect these projects to significantly boost tourism, and as a result, generate more high-quality jobs,” Mr. Balisacan said.

The NEDA Board also signed off on an additional $30-million loan for the Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF).

The PDMF is a project preparation facility that’s supporting agencies in the preparation, development, approval, procurement, coordination, and monitoring of various PPP projects.

“As we strive to expand private sector participation in our infrastructure projects, this additional support for the PDMF will ensure that our PPP undertakings are meticulously planned and executed to the highest standards,” Mr. Balisacan said.

“It will also guarantee continued access to international sources of innovation, expertise, advice, and best practices in the development and implementation of PPP projects,” Mr. Balisacan added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz