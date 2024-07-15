THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said a “goods passport” system is expected to reduce the processing time for the temporary entry and exit of goods to one day.

“Some complain (that it takes) two weeks,” Customs Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, noting that importers in that situation are “forced to actually pay the duties and taxes just to be able to have the items released” in time for events like exhibitions. “And then when the goods are re-exported, the refund is another tedious process.”

The ATA Carnet system, so called because it facilitates “admission temporaire,” serves as a “passport” that temporarily allows the entry of goods free of duty and tax within participating countries.

The ATA Carnet aims to streamline and unify customs border crossing regulations and formalities, provided that the goods are returned to its country of origin within the period approved by the receiving country.

ATA Carnet does away with the need for importers to post a bond to cover the temporary entry of their goods.

“What the ATA Carnet actually addresses is the tedious process that we have right now and the burden of the importer or the one who’s going to use the goods having to post a bond,” he said.

Under the new system, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) will guarantee the firm’s obligation to allow the freer movement of goods.

Goods covered under the system include commercial samples, items for display or use at international exhibitions, trade shows and similar events, and professional equipment, PCCI said.

On the other hand, the “goods passport” does not cover consumables, perishables or disposables, as well as items considered sold, for processing, repair, or to be given away. It also does not cover alcoholic beverages, tobacco and fuel, and unmounted gems or gemstones.

The faster movement of goods under the ATA Carnet will also help cut shipping, handling or port charges, Mr. Maronilla added.

“Key players can now streamline the cross-border business transactions with ease and conserve time and resources while complying with international trade agreements,” PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said in a speech.

The ATA Carnet will be in force for a year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz