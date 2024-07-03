THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it signed a deal with Double 11 Properties Corp. to establish a service station capable of recharging electric vehicles (EVs) on a one-hectare site in New Clark City.

“This partnership signals another milestone in the development of New Clark City as a smart and green metropolis, one that is ready for a future filled with electric vehicles and eco-friendly cars,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is also a step towards our ‘15-minute city’ vision for New Clark City, where basic amenities and facilities are easily accessible within walking or cycling distance,” he added.

Under the contract, Double 11 will be investing at least P100 million for the development of the facility, which will include charging terminals for EVs, a mixed-use commercial complex, and retailers.

“With this engagement, we expect economic benefits, such as additional revenue for the government, employment opportunities for local residents and communities, and most importantly, increased foot traffic in New Clark City,” BCDA Vice-President for Business Development Mark P. Torres said.

Double 11 also expressed interest in an additional P100-million investment for a phase 2 expansion on an additional hectare.

The service station is expected to house over 20 retailers and office tenants and is estimated to service 200,000 motorists annually. It is projected to create 500 direct jobs and generate P100 million in revenue for the government.

“With BCDA, we are bringing our international brand partners here to provide excellent service to motorists,” Ren Siccion, a Double 11 business development manager, said.

“Using our experience and expertise, we will not only be developing a super station but also a lifestyle development where people can park, dine, shop, and work,” he added.

Double 11’s other businesses are zoos and theme parks, and industrial parks.

Its projects include Northwalk Clark along M.A. Roxas Highway, Shell of Asia and Caltex Stations along the North Luzon Expressway, Northwalk 1 and 2 in San Fernando, Pampanga, and the PTT Station along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway. — Justine Irish D. Tabile