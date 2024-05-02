MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. said there will be no water interruption in its service area during the May 1-15 period, after regulators maintained the capital’s raw water allocation from Angat Dam at 50 cubic meters per second (cms).

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) maintained the 50 cms allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Maynilad said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that its supply outlook does not include scheduled and emergency maintenance activities.

However, “increasing water demand could lead to lower network pressure… unless consumers work together to manage their water consumption,” the company said.

Maynilad has called for consumers to conserve water to maximize the stored water in Angat Dam “until the rainy season.”

“Even before the El Niño phenomenon set in last year, we have been developing alternate water sources to augment the growing water requirement of customers,” Maynilad Corporate Communications Head Jennifer C. Rufo said.

“These alternate sources are now being fully utilized, so we ask consumers to also reinforce this effort by using water wisely,” she added.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila and nearby provinces, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water.

As of Thursday morning, the water level in Angat Dam was 187.13 meters, down from 187.65 meter reading the previous day.

Patrick James B. Dizon, manager of MWSS’ water and sewerage management department, said at a televised briefing that the water level falls at an average of 41 centimeters per day.

“We welcome this decision as maintaining our current raw water supply is crucial to meet the increasing demand of our customers in light of the rising heat index in Metro Manila,” Dittie L. Galang, head of corporate communications of the capital’s other water concessionaire, Manila Water Co., Inc., said in a Viber message.

Ms. Galang said that Manila Water is still operating at reduced water pressures between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. “to help extend the limited supply.”

“We are also calling on our customers to continue practicing responsible use of water, avoid water wastage and seize opportunities to reuse,” she said.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

