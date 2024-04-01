“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often,” said Winston Churchill. The government has been proving this adage to be true, especially with the significant regulatory updates to taxation, the most recent iteration being the Ease of Paying Taxes (EoPT) Law. It would appear that we should continue to expect changes as Congress is continuously deliberating on new tax regulations, but change must not always be met with resistance; after all, change is a crucial element of progress. To the credit of the government and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, there have been significant efforts to improve the tax system, making compliance, including payment, easier for the taxpayers.

Taxpayers, on the other hand, must keep abreast of developments, not only to ensure compliance with their obligations, but also to be informed of how to go about compliance in the easiest way possible, as recent regulations allow.

As the April 15 deadline for the 2023 Income Tax Filing draws near, it’s a good time to be reminded of the latest developments on tax filing.

TAX PAYMENT VENUE

We begin with one of the most important updates introduced by the EoPT Law, which took effect on Jan. 22. Taxpayers can now file their Annual Income Tax Returns (AITR), either electronically or manually, and pay taxes due thereon through any Authorized Agent Bank (AAB), Revenue District Office, Revenue Collection Officer, or authorized tax software provider.

This above update must not, however, be confused with the requirement for taxpayers mandated to use the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) to file their AITRs electronically and pay the taxes due through the eFPS-AABs where they are enrolled, except in such cases where filing through eBIRForms is permitted.

Looking back, there was a time when taxpayers were required to do their filings in specific Revenue District Offices (RDOs) which have jurisdiction over their businesses. We were all witness to the administrative and logistical challenges this system posed. Thankfully, we are now moving past this chapter.

In 2023, even before the EoPT Law, the BIR, through RMC 32-2023, began to allow taxpayers to file and pay their income taxes through any AABs and RDOs. With the EoPT Law, this policy has been institutionalized, allowing taxpayers to carry out their obligations efficiently and conveniently.

UPDATED ELECTRONIC FILING SYSTEMS

Taxpayers are reminded of the availability of offline Electronic Bureau of Internal Revenue forms (eBIRForms) Package Version 7.9.4.2, which can be downloaded from the BIR’s official website, www.bir.gov.ph or www.knowyourtaxes.ph/ebirforms. Notably, the new eBIRForms provide BIR Form No. 1702-RTv2018C with additional alphanumeric tax codes (ATC) IC, such as IC 101, IC 190 and IC 191 for Regional Operating Headquarters (ROHQs), Offshore Banking Units (OBUs), and Foreign Currency Deposit Units (FDCUs), respectively. Updated 2023 income tax rates were likewise made on BIR Form No. 1700v2018, BIR Form No. 1701v2018, and BIR Form No. 1701A. Bug fixers were also added for BIR Form No. 1702-MXv2018C.

Meanwhile, BIR Form No. 1701A, otherwise known as the Annual Income Tax Return for Individuals Earning Purely from Business/Profession under the graduated income tax rates with Optional Standard Deduction as the mode of deduction, with the option to avail of the 8% flat income tax rate; BIR Form No. 1702-EX January 2018 (ENCS) v2, or the Annual Income Tax Return for entities EXEMPT under Sec. 30 and Sec. 27 of the Tax Code, as amended, and other special laws with no other taxable income; and BIR Form No. 1700, or the Annual Income Tax Return for Individuals Earning Purely Compensation Income, are now available on the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS).

As a precaution, taxpayers who are mandated to use eFPS are advised to check the RDO they are registered with to make sure that the abovementioned returns are on the list of tax returns in their eFPS. If not, coordination with the BIR should be made as soon as possible to comply with the requirements of the concerned RDO for the uploading of the returns to the eFPS.

Mindful of the deadline to file the AITR, taxpayers are reminded that eBIRForms is required for taxpayers paying through the assistance of accredited tax agents/practitioners, accredited printers of principal and supplemental receipts/invoices, and those who file a “No-Payment Return,” among others.

While eFPS applies to taxpayers such as large taxpayers, those in the Taxpayer Account Management Program (TAMP), importers and customs brokers, taxpayers enjoying fiscal incentives, the top 5,000 individuals, corporations with a paid-up capital stock of 10 million and above, and those with complete computerized systems, among others.

These recent changes are definitely a welcome development aimed at making the tax processes easier, thus significantly affecting ease of doing business as well, which is commonly a pain point not only for Philippine businesses, but for foreign investors as well.

The enactment of the EoPT Law and the recent improvements within the BIR systems are testament to the government’s commitment to modernizing the archaic processes of the past and making them responsive to the prevailing concerns of the present. While the system is not exactly perfect, it is now easier to comply with tax filing and payment obligations.

