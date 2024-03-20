THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is planning to build 200 new ports by 2028 to improve connectivity and facilitate economic growth.

“We have identified (sites) outside of the Philippine Ports Authority system because these ports to be developed by the DoTr are mostly small,” Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Francisco U. Sarmiento told reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Ports and Logistics forum on Wednesday.

The proposed new ports are valued at a combined P12.5 billion, the DoTr said, adding the typical project will cost between P20 million and P80 million.

“Again, this is about connectivity. We would like to connect these remote places, these remote islands, to bigger island economies for their economic growth,” he said.

At the moment, the DoTr is seeking the approval of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to fund the proposed projects.

“We have identified (the 200 sites). We hope these will be approved by the DBM and that legislators provide a budget. If so, then we hope to accomplish these by 2028,” he added.

One of the proposed ports will be located in the Turtle Islands of Tawi-Tawi province, Mr. Sarmiento said.

Such small ports will be for fishing boats and passenger RoRo boats, but again the main purpose is connectivity,” Mr. Sarmiento said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose